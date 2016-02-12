Local actor makes strides in SA

Botswana’s talent continues to make remarkable strides outside the country. The latest news is that Tlholego Chaba, an actor who is slowly crafting a niche for himself in the world has just landed a role on the ongoing Metropolitan SA National Campaign.

The talented Chaba plays the role of fiancée in the advert. The campaign will be aired even during prime time, meaning that thousands of households will get to see and appreciate what Botswana has to offer. According to a press release, the commercial was shot in Cape Town.

The commercial ad is just one of the ways that Chaba is making his presence felt. Early last year, he clinched an appearance in Mfundi Vundla’s Generation: The Legacy playing a sangoma and gangster friend of Cosmo (one of the main characters in the soapie) in Vundla’s new and updated Generations: The Legacy.

The Lobatse born Chaba is signed under Talent ETC (a South African artist management company) through Signed International (a local talent search competition).

Locally, Chaba is best known for bringing to life the role of (LMS) in the local production of Bandleng, a film that takes a satirical look at Peleng and its inhabitants.

(LMS) is one of the main characters in the film that attracts trouble wherever he goes. Meanwhile local actors and actresses can start prepping themselves for the launch of the second season of Signed International.

Signed International Season 1 was supported by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, Brand Botswana, Ministry of Health Safe Male Circumcision Campaign.