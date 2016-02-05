Botswana Craft bistro rivals eateries

Nestled and safely tucked at one of the city’s premiere venues, is a safe haven for all those who wish to spend their hard-earned cash on a meal that is definitely worth writing home about.

The place in question is none other than a cozy little restaurant at BotswanaCraft popular for the famous artists both local and international that over time call this place home. Situated on the other side of a stage that has resulted in some late nights for many revellers who are always eager to shake what their mamas gave them, the restaurant serves scrumptious meal that will leave one licking their fingers.

On their menu, hungry customers can find some of the best traditional cuisines on offer varying from their famous Bogobe jwa Lerotse, Goat meat either fried or cooked the traditional way, and how can one forget Guinea Fowl? While waiting for the meal to arrive, customers are served Diphaphatha, and the soft and fluffy bread is cooked just right.

Other meals to look forward to are the dumplings, and seswaa served on a potjie and their traditional morogo that just melts in your mouth. For less than P100, and depending on a customer’s preference on the day, lunch here will leave one with a full tummy that will rock them right to sleep. Apart from their lunch meals, those who wish to start the day with a healthy dose of a well cooked meal can try their luck at breakfast, which is equally as good. According to Kabelo Nkhwa the restaurant has been operating since 2009.

Their most famous meals are seswaa sa podi, bogobe and morogo. Presently they are working on new additions, which hopefully will go down well with their customers. Previously they served crocodile meat, rabbit and ostrich neck, but they were not well received. “Customers were slow to appreciate them,” she notes.

The restaurant is open between 0800-1700 on week-days and 0800-1500 on Saturday. Besides the restaurant, their curio still remains the place to visit when one is looking for various household items such as traditional baskets, decorative ostrich shells, music and many more.

For those who might wish to hold functions such as wedding parties and conferences, the venue is always taking bookings. Meanwhile they are busy finalising their calender of events, and are presently in talks with both local and international artists.

Depending on how the talks pan out, revellers can start dusting their dancing shoes and repairing those that need to be mended in readiness for a fun filled year.