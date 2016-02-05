Mapete is SOTS best dressed for the third time

Lebogang Ruth Mapete has once against been crowned the best dressed woman during the Son of the Soil (SOTS) fashion parade.

The parade was part of the SOTS main event last Saturday. She first entered the competition in 2014 where she also emerged victorious. The winner of the fashion parade gets a roving trophy and other gifts which are in line with the theme for that particular year. The theme for this year’s edition was Kwa re go yang – Ke Motswana’.

The winners for the best dressed for both women and men are chosen by the crowd. In an interview with BG Style Mapete said she chose her dress for the event to inspire other people to be creative.

Mapete stated that she was winning in this category for the third time in a row.“It is just a matter of thinking outside the box. There seems to be no creativity by most people and this was to say to them you have to be more creative. I chose this attire to interpret the sub theme of the event”, she said.

The Jackalas No.1 born who is also a law student at University of Botswana explained that she made the design and style for the outfit. Mapete said she incorporated various Setswana cultures in her outfit. Olorato Molefinyane who took second position said her attire was inspired by her love for farming wanted to indicate that cattle by-products could benefit Batswana in many ways.

Andrew Bakani won the male category with Masa Letebele taking position two. Bakani said in his attire he wanted a decoration that represented Africa. Letebele stated that the reason behind his outfit was to impress at the event. All winners’ attires were designed by locals.