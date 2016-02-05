Donald Molosi’s winning plays captured in one volume

When the former president of your country pens the foreword to your book, you know you’ve written something special.

Donald Molosi’s We Are All Blue is that unique volume – the first time in Botswana’s history that drama moves from the stage to print. We Are All Blue is a collection of two award - winning plays –Blue, Black and White and Motswana: Africa, Dream Again by the renowned actor and playwright. Quett Masire, the former president of Botswana contributes a celebratory introduction.

A press release from his New York based publishing company explains that auspiciously, We Are All Blue is released at the same time Botswana celebrates 50 years of independence.

This year, according to the release, also sees the debut of the film A United Kingdom, which stars David Oyelowo (from the movie Selma) and Rosamund Pike (from the movie Gone Girl) and is based on courageous interracial marriage between Botswana’s first president, Sir Seretse Khama and Ruth Williams. “Because his exceptional play Blue, Black and White also centers on the marriage, Molosi is featured in the film (which is already generating awards buzz),” the release points out.

The release further says that with the release of We Are All Blue, critic Lebogang Disele writes “Reclaiming Our Story,” an accompanying essay on the significance of Molosi’s work in helping rewrite Botswana’s history.

“The Mantle is proud to offer We Are All Blue in print and ebook forms (details below) with special features including Masire’s foreword, a glossary of terms, and additional notes. Blue, Black and White and Motswana: Africa, Dream Again are also offered separately in print and ebook versions,” notes the press release.

Blue, Black and White (2011), the longest running one-man show in Botswana’s history, was the first-ever Botswana play staged off-Broadway in New York City, where Molosi won a best actor award. BBW is about the country’s first democratically-elected president, Sir Seretse Khama, and his interracial, transformative marriage. Winner of several awards, the play has been performed around the world.

Motswana: Africa, Dream Again is the story of Botswana and its people as they transition from a British protectorate to an independent state. The play premiered off-Broadway in 2012 where it won an award at the United Solo Festival, the world’s largest solo theatre festival. Written, directed, and performed by Molosi, the play has been performed across the U.S. and is on tour in Botswana and South Africa.

About the Books

We Are All Blue

paperback (111 pages, $14.95) and Kindle ($7.49)

drama | African history | historical narrative

5.5” x 8.5”

978-0-9965770-4-5

Blue, Black and White

paperback (71 pages, $8.95) and Kindle ($3.49)

drama | African history | historical narrative

5.5” x 8.5”

978-0-9965770-6-9

Motswana: Africa, Dream Again

paperback (31 pages, $8.95) and Kindle ($3.49)

drama | African history | historical narrative

5.5” x 8.5”

978-0-9965770-5-2