Jogwe stirs a classy culture revolution

A 23 year old local fashion designer, Thandiwe Jogwe from Borolong has come up with her own fashion that mixes African print with sacker.

Jogwe has always dreamed of having her own brand in the fashion industry. Her talent matured after registering for a fashion designer course at Gaborone Technical College where she is currently studying. Ever since starting her studies, she cannot wait to finish the course to join the industry. For her to realise that she had talent, she observed how she would go into her mother’s wardrobe, mix colours and come up with great creations.

“I love vintage and old clothes. Most of the times I wear them to school,” Jogwe said. Last September, she held an event called “Classy Culture Revolution.” It has since been established as an annual event where her range and that of her partner, Itumeleng Mosomane of “Bracky” label would be showcased.

Jogwe says the word ‘Classy’ signifies the material taken from old clothes, taking the old fashion and mixing it with modern materials. Culture symbolises the African culture and ‘revolution’ reveals classical and culture mixed together. Although the fashion design market is already saturated, Jogwe believes she is still a catch. “My design is different from other fashion designers because I specialise on sacker and nobody thinks to wear a sacker to an event but I take it, modernise it with African print which makes one to look outstanding and unique for occasions,” says Jogwe.

In her designs she also has urban bride, making wedding gowns mixed with African print material. “Someone can just look special on their wedding day without a gown but something different from the normal everyday wear.” To make the gown look special Jogwe mixes the silk material normally used for gowns with African print and the net even when the bride wants it puffy they use a slight material that makes the bride to sit comfortably.

Jogwe loves fashion, she lives it and spends most of her time researching and reading more about fashion because that’s what she is passionate about. She says most tailors fail to meet the standard when they are after money because it is about passion not money and quality instead of quantity.

“There are a lot of fashion designers and there is competition but I will not allow competition to shatter my dream I will pursue fashion and die as a fashion designer because it is my passion.”

She says she gets the material from Zambia especially prints and others from Tanzania and locally. Jogwe is currently working with other aspiring designers as well as young women. She takes them to a boot camp to inspire them to pursue their dreams.