Ghost app offers artists platform to make money

The ‘Ghost app’ is the brainchild of Taolo Modisi, a Johannesburg based Motswana banker currently working for Investec in Johannesburg with a Specialized Finance Africa team.

“Ghost is multichannel mobile application or online cable network that focuses on monetising talent through different revenue streams,” she explained. She said that the mobile app has various channels that cater for different genres of media and entertainment including music, dance, poetry, short stories, film, acting, animation, comedy, stunts, and overall entertainment.

The app aims to solve the lack of revenue received by different artists on digital platforms by providing various revenue streams for content creators. There are Ambassadors for the app in different countries such as South Africa, Australia, Kenya, the United States of Africa and Botswana amongst others. The App’s Ambassador in Botswana is Kele Mogotsi, a Motswana actress based in New York.

The plan is to gain more Ambassadors in Botswana, as and when the right fit is found. People can also apply to become Ambassadors on their website.

Furthermore, the app will be launching soon, and will be available on both Google play and apple stores, at the moment the app is available by invite only, but will be in stores soon. They are currently running a competition where artists can win up to R5000 or get the opportunity to feature on the app at launch. The competition will end on February 8 2016. More information about this app and application for being an Ambassador of the App. Can be found on the app.’s website: www.ghost.social/careers