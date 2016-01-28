Musicians, promoters acclaim Webtickets

Webtickets, an online ticket service provider, is looking to provide their service through cell phone.

People who would want to purchase tickets would then be able to acquire them through sms by following a set of instructions provided on their cell phones. This was revealed by Managing Director of Webtickets, Cowell Habana at a press conference held to answer questions which he said are constantly being asked by their clientele regarding the service they provide.

Currently, he explained, the different tickets for the different shows they sold could be bought online and printed anywhere, they could be bought at ticket outlets, bought online and at Maitisong at Maruapula School. He went on to say that their tickets were tailor made to suit their clients and were not pre-printed.

Local hip hop artist, Zeus, told the press corps that he realised that using webtickets had proved to be a cost effective move on his part. Another local artist, Kast revealed that by using Webtickets for his ‘King’ album launch it helped them to keep updating and upgrading the tickets they were selling.

Highlighting her experience on using Webtickets, The Hamptons Promoters and Director, Debbie Smith revealed that during the first year of the show because of her distrust of ticket providers in Botswana they took on the task of printing, selling and checking their own tickets.

This proved to be a disastrous move on their part when one of the artists ended up not showing up resulting in the demand for their money back from the people who had bought the tickets. For the next Hamptons show, they decided to engage web tickets in taking care of everything concerning ticket sales and since then, it had been smooth sailing for them.