Simple tips to care for your skin

Co-founder of Hiding Behind the Mask, Norah McAslin cannot stress enough the importance of applying make-up on a healthy skin.

Contrary to popular belief, one doesn’t have to necessarily spend a lot of money buying expensive skin care products when one can just use what’s in their kitchen. She says paleche or avocado can be used to scrub one’s face. Research from WikiHow shows that unlike a regular soap or cleanser, a facial scrub uses small particles, beads, or chemicals to get rid of the old skin cells and make way for new ones in a process known as exfoliation.

Exfoliation can also make one’s skin feel beautiful, youthful, soft, and glowing. Apart from scrubbing one’s skin needs to be moisturised. Another type of food, yoghurt, can help with moisturising the skin. Yoghurt is said to lock in the moisture from washing your face. The lactic acid, a natural alpha hydroxy acid, in the yoghurt helps smooth and exfoliate skin.

After the skin is moisturised, a foundation or powder can be applied. Foundation comes in a liquid form or powder form. It is used to hide marks and flaws on the skin.

McAslin advises that light brown colour is the best when using an eyeliner on the eyebrows. The eye liner is used to define one’s eye brows. Then one can proceed to the eyelashes, where mascara is used. Some people use blush on their skin. Blush is used to define the cheekbones and she advises that it should be applied lightly.

Then to finish off, one can apply lip stick or lip gloss. All in all, she advises that one should use natural make up then use a bold colour on the lipstick.