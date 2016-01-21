Kwadiba’s gospel show on Feb. 20

Upcoming gospel artist Tshegofatso Kwadiba has resolved to channel his energy levels into investing in his music career. Ever since he can remember, he says, his parents were always playing music.

This helped him to learn about music attributes such as the different vocal abilities and so forth. Although he has always loved music, he only recorded professionally with local gospel group Jam In Christ in 2010.

This was during their live DVD recording and he sang as a backup singer. He is currently studying event logistics in Johannesburg which is a course he felt accommodated his love and passion to take music seriously as a career and his parents’ desire for him to have a qualification. Schooling in South Africa he says helped him to think outside the box.

Upon finishing his degree, he wants to come back home and share what he has learnt in South Africa with his fellow countrymen. Right now during his vacation time in Botswana, he is working on his show under the theme, ‘Undefined praises,’ which takes place on February 20th.

It’s an event in which he says he will be singing and giving praises to God. He also wants to show people his belief that “no matter what situation you are in you have to look beyond it and give praise to God.”

It will be a live event with 22 songs played featuring other artists, among them his younger sister in the backing vocalists. Most of the songs will be in Setswana and are written by the musical director of Jam In Christ, Lesego Mokoka. He had the idea from 2014 but started working on it seriously last year. By November he was officially advertising it on social media.

He is looking forward to it and he’s not the only one. He says his parents are also eager for the show to happen and are very proud of him as he has been able to balance his love of music and their desire for him to get an education.