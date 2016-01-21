Lief Diet’s special for Valentine’s Day

Lief Diet Catering is pulling all the stops to revive the alluring spirit of romance this Valentine’s Day with a special breakfast offer for its clients.

The 10 month old company specialises in healthy alternative diets, which consist mainly of light meals, salads and smoothies. They also have fitness programmes, diet programmes and offer physical training for some of their clients.

The company’s team will be hand delivering a surprise breakfast on Friday February 12th in the name of Valentine’s Day. The breakfast will consist of a fruit salad, yoghurt, sandwich, juice, chocolate and a red live rose. The fruit salad and sandwich will be the company’s own products and the rest of the food will be bought from shops excluding the live rose which will be provided by Brambles. It is a flower shop which the owner of Lief Diet Catering Thabang Kololo says they have partnered with in this Valentine’s Day venture.

This package will go for P100 but Kololo says people are free to add more onto the breakfast for an extra cost.

They are also able to deliver outside of Gaborone; it all depends on their client’s budget. This idea is not only limited to couples, even singles are invited to take part. Kololo said they are offering this breakfast as a way of reviving romance between couples.