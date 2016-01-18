Get your body toned at Summer Boot Camp 2016

Are you worried about those extra pounds you gained during the previous festive season? Worry no more!

Instead make it one of your New Year resolutions to hit the gym and keep healthy this year so that you validate the Vision 2016 pillar of ‘a healthy and productive nation’.

Managing Director and Instructor of Fitness Boot Camp Botswana, James Tamora is collaborating with Super Fit gym (Molapo Crossing) to help you manage your eating habits as you return from the festive season. Tamora said they will conduct a two- month boot camp session, dubbed ‘Summer Boot Camp 2016’ from January 28th to March 28th to tackle the concerns of ‘increased weight’.

However, the boot camp is not solely for weight loss but extends to also curb Obesity, Sugar Diabetes and other lifestyle diseases that plague us. In an interview at the gym, one of Super Fit trainers told BG Style that exercising is the best therapy that the body needs on a daily basis. “Although I always exercise it is my New Year resolution to continue exercising in order to keep fit throughout 2016”, she said.

Tamora said the boot camp was particularly important in light of the prevailing conditions of the El Nino induced heat wave crisis that has hit the country. “This boot camp could benefit obese, diabetic and those people who suffer from heart diseases,” he said, explaining further that this weather “requires one who is really fit to survive it.”

The activities of the boot camp will include Bush Camps, Hill workouts, Aqua-aerobics, Land-aerobics, spinning, fitness tests, body assessments, dietary plan, fitness tours, cultural games and sports. These activities will take place in the Super Fit gym (Molapo Crossing) and the surrounding areas.

Tamora said that should Batswana use this opportunity, they will be able to march to Bots 50 celebrations, which are less than 240 days away, as healthy and fit people. “A productive and healthy nation begins with you, get used to doing physical tests and non-communicable diseases tests all the time to have a healthy lifestyle”, he reiterated.

He also urged Batswana to observe what they eat and avoid too much junk food.