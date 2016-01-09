Taking care of your face this year

As the New Year commences resolutions are being bandied around with hope of achieving them during the year.

For many, the most cliché resolutions are saving money and losing weight and sadly we forget the most crucial, which is taking care of our skins especially that it’s summer and there is a heat wave.

Most people will wait until they encounter a skin problem, weird breakouts, dry itchy skin, dark spots, especially on their faces or have an upcoming special event before coming in for a facial.

The importance of a good facial at least once in a month helps heals the skin, so says Taboka Nkalati of Kebo Beauty and Massage Spa. Facials, she says, increase circulation of the blood under the skin allowing the skin optimal health to facilitate the renewal of skin cells. The Spa treatments include deep cleansing and skin consultations to determine a client‘s treatment. The Spa also offers massages that will aid blood flow especially in such a warm season.

“As Kebo Beauty and Massage Spa we are all about healthy living that people anticipate during the year, they forget that not only losing weight, but coming in for regular massages and facial cleansing is part of their healthy lifestyle,” said Nkalati Part of their facial treatment comprises numerous skin treatments, all designed to fit unique skin needs.

Their facials include enzyme peels, light steam to soften the pores, and thorough extractions to leave a clean canvas. For model and dancer Temo Setshwaelo Mpodi, facials allow one to relax and cleanse. Mpodi said that facials are healing to the soul, which translates to a beautiful glowing skin.

“The power of touch, massage, proper technique, and professional products can heal. I call facials relaxing with benefits, stress relief and beautiful glowing skin YES PLEASE!” said Mpodi excitedly.