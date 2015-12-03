Family lifestyle Magazine celebrates milestone edition

A year ago, a new baby in the form of a lifestyle magazine was ushered into the market. Trading under the name Dreams Botswana, the magazine is a product of two business partners, Charmaine Muir-Revaka (Managing Editor) and Olivia Britz (Editorial Director and Publisher). Since launching the magazine just in time for the Christmas holidays in 2014, the bimonthly magazine has published six editions, and their seventh edition will be this year’s December read.

The momentous occasion was celebrated on Tuesday evening at Bull & Bush attended by an array of guests including their advertisers as well as those who have been featured in the magazine throughout the past editions. The family lifestyle magazine has at least 72 pages and comprises of features that include True Life stories about real people and real life experiences; At Home with; a profile about a leader such as the upcoming story of the Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Career Advice; A day in the life of and many other features that include the Man’s page, Why money matters, Your Home, Health Tips and many more.

The idea behind the magazine is to tell the stories of Batswana. The Guest Speaker, Dr Didi a Clinical Psychologist highlighted that in her profession, she heard lots of stories, and that because these are confidential stories, she is unable to share them with anyone. But that the emergence of Dreams Botswana means that people get to tell their own stories and share them with the world.