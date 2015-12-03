Kalanga comedy film needs funds

The crew of Tamabrown, a hilarious Kalanga comedy recently filmed the fifth chapter of the drama which has over the past five years been hugged dearly by the northerners. The director and script writer of the drama Pelontle Mpatane, Head of Department teacher in Thalogang CJSS, who trades by the stage name of Tamajasana described the short comedy as informative in many areas including traffic, crime and health related issues. Moreover, the drama also exposes the dangers of abuse in a comedy.

Mpatane said that the drama has over the years experienced funding issues since filming is very expensive and needs a lump sum budget.

“Our current problem emanates from the fact that most of the times we operate from a low budget which sometimes compels us to compromise quality as it comes along with good cameras and expensive film house operators. The general process of filming is expensive and it is our hope that one day sponsors will come on board to assist local produced films as one way of improving the arts in the country which in turn can sell Botswana to the outside world,” he said. Since the drama contains health related and criminal issues, Mpatane believes it is important for concerned departments including the Ministry of Health and the Botswana Police Services to come on board and roll out sponsorship since the drama helps them sensitise people of these vices.

The director, who is also the National Chief adjudicator for Botswana Secondary School drama was quick to point of that apart from the inclusion of Batumi Ngube who usually plays the part of an old man known as Tamabrown, they have this time roped in another character called Tamaghantini who acts the part sensitising people on crime related issues. The comedy which first hit the shelves of local shops in 2010 with an episode each year has become a must have DVD to make one laugh off their stressing situations.