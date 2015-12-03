FillupGaboroneClub

In case you missed it, the man of the moment Refiloe Maele Phoolo will be here this weekend to help KBL celebrate the re-launching of their St Louis Lager. Are you lost? Let’s rephrase that. Cassper Nyovest will be here this weekend joining a healthy line-up of artists who will be performing at the Gaborone Club for the ‘Fresh Festival’. The list of performers includes, Sasa Klaas, Samantha Mogwe, Zeus, VEE, ATI, Black Coffee, and the MMP Family. “I really love Vee Mampeezy,” exclaims Nyovest singling out his favourite Botswana artists. “I have heard some great music from Ammo Ski Mask and his crew Faded,” he adds.

Nyovest has been hogging the limelight lately driving social media cuckoo, particularly in his home-base South Africa, with ample space given to his every movement and comment. In the past week the discussions centered on whether the ‘Rolls Royce Wraith’ he was standing next to when he took pictures of his personal cars was his or not. A spokesperson from Rolls Royce in Sandton (SA) was even prompted to respond and clarify that the vehicle belonged to the dealer, that he had only borrowed it to Nyovest as his ‘brother’.

The question is always why did he show off his cars in the first place? The other question is why should he not show off his cars? Is that not what social media is all about; showing yourself off to the world. Major developments have occurred in both his personal and social life.

Just last month he signed a lucrative branding deal with MTN SA; he is now their Brand Ambassador and is rumoured to be ‘wealthy’ as a result. The artist has also openly declared his love and readiness to start a family with his girlfriend, the sassy Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo. He strongly believes in the sanctity of marriage, “Marriage is a union under God that should be respected and cherished. The respect should be mutual in a marriage and each person’s value and love should be respected,” he shares. One regular constant in the media is his alleged long lasting feud or beef with another tune maker, hip hop artist AKA. Nyovest who is MTV Base’s Number 1, ‘Hottest MC in Africa’ explains that he has no time for his haters or what they have to say about his life. “I ignore the haters. I don’t pay attention to the hate because it doesn’t add value to my life in anyway. And there is no beef between me and AKA.” Nyovest counts his father as the one person he looks up to, his ultimate role model.

“As much as we have had our up’s and downs as any father and son, he is still my role model,” says Nyovest as he readied for a midweek trip to Nigeria before coming to Botswana for this weekend’s gig. Despite his seemingly hectic lifestyle Nyovest speaks from a grounded point of view and allows God and ‘Botho’ to guide him in all his dealings both professional and social. “Botho is an important part of my character. You need to be humble and carry that into the industry. God and family are the most important things in my life. If all else fails, I will always depend on them, without a doubt!” This spirit of ‘botho’ is the reason why he is highly involved in community initiatives. His name is synonymous with answering pleas of help. A little bird mentioned that he also donated some funds for Abbie Ntshabele. “The community has embraced me and I feel it is important to give back to show appreciation to the people who have supported me from the beginning.”

Nyovest’s diary is full and he is excited about all his current projects. This December he will be focused on promoting his album, Refiloe. “My record label is also focusing on releasing a project by the talented Tshego, titled ‘Since 1990’. I also have a summer campaign for Gemini Major,” he shares. His final words of encouragement to his fans and those who see him in good light is that, “You need to believe in yourself before anyone can believe in you.

No one owes you anything, so it’s important for you to work hard and persevere until all your dreams and goals are achieved.”