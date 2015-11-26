President’s Concert closes year in grand style

The President’s Concert, an annual spectacular fusing a bit of this and that for those who appreciate the best of local entertainment, is slated for November 27th at the Maitisong Theatre. This year, organisers are coming back with something exciting, a concert that features what they have termed as a generation of artists whose sound and energy have created a buzz in the entertainment scene.

Judging by the line-up, the concert promises to spoil those who wish to bring the year to a close in grand style. On the line-up, revellers can look forward to funnyman Bambino (who will also act as the MC), Sereetsi & the Natives, Leshie Love Song, Spiza Valentino, TNT Entertainment, Mophato Dance Theatre, Sky Blue Dance Hub, Skit Kabomo with his trusted Setinkane as well as Lekofi Sejeso. The show is directed by Gao Lemmenyane and Clayton Ndlovu.

A press release from the organisers says that for many years, traditional instruments have been perceived as the forte of males only. “Segaba and setinkane have for the longest time been attributed to elderly males. The President’s Concert 2015 has in store an explosive surprise package of 3 ladies who play these traditional instruments. They will demonstrate how our own instruments can be hip and funky and can be played competently by women,” says the release.

History of the concert can be traced to 1990 during the tenure of Sir Ketumile Masire in office, and David Slater as the Director of Maitisong. Masire, the release states, endorsed the initiative and the naming of the event and committed to attending the annual event. The release also says that Mascom’s involvement with the President’s Concert dates back to 2007 during President Mogae’s tenure.

“The support for the event at the time was P10 000. Since then, Mascom Wireless has increased the sponsorship tremendously to over P200 000 every year consistently. This is a record nine consecutive years of financial support totalling over two million pula,” the release explains. The beneficiary for the 2015 President’s Concert is THC Foundation, a Botswana registered NGO dedicated to providing support for women and children who are victims of gender based violence.

Past beneficiaries of Mascom’s support for the President’s Concert include: Stepping Stones International, Ray of Hope Foundation, Masisi Organ Foundation, Diphalana Counselling Centre, Lady Olebile Masire Foundation and Sekolo Sa Anne Stine to mention but a few. Tickets are available at Webtickets, Maitisong, Riverwalk and Spar outlets.