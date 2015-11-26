Prints back in vogue

Prints made their way to this year’s New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion week. They made styling much more creative, exciting and fun. They included the exotic reptile skin, kid scribbles, art prints to name but a few.

Prints allow any top or bottom to look bold and creative, bright and modern. The trend has also made its way into our home ground. The more popular print trends include African print, stripes, fruits, animal prints and floral. Designers like Thabiso Dibeela mix print material with others to create unique garments especially for chenchi during weddings.

The trick with wearing prints is not to overvdo them, wear one print garment and mix it with other outfit pieces. For example, if you are wearing a leopard print shoes, mix them up with a black dress or a leopard print skirt would go well with a light pink top, a white blazer and a light pink bag.

In the spring of 2014 floral was used as a representation of transitions between seasons. Contrary to popular belief, horizontal stripes don’t make a person look wider than they already are.

When it comes to the colour, the best colours are black and white. Mix striped garments with lace or denim garments. However, it will also depend on your body. One of the best things to do is hunt down for that one garment that will suit your body perfectly.