Grammy Award winner Joss Stone to light up Botswana Craft

International R&B & Soul singer and Grammy Award winner Joss Stone is coming to the shores of Botswana.

English -born Joscelyn Eve Stoker, 28, better known by her stage name, Joss Stone, is slated to perform for the first time at Botswana Craft on November 27th as part of the Mascom Live Sessions event. The singer, songwriter and actress is a rare gentle gem whose performance will light up Botswana Craft.

For those who might be worried about whether she has a local following locally, this is one artist who one needs to see perform if they wish to see a top class act who leaves no stones unturned when it comes to serving her audience the best music. Tickets are on sale for P400.

Speaking during a media briefing held earlier this week, Oliver Groth of Botswana Craft explained that Joss Stone is presently busy with a world tour, and that Botswana and Zambia were next on her tour. He explained that she researched on the net places where she could capitalise on her tour, and extend it. Having seen that there was a generous following for live music in Botswana, her management enquired on whether they could perform here.

“There are many artists who wish to add more shows while in the region such as Toni Braxton and Baby Face who recently performed in Southern Africa, and we approached them about possibilities, but finances are always a problem,” he says.

Stone is unique with a well-documented success record. “She is a Grammy winner, a mainstream artist and she has sold millions of copies around the world,” says Groth.

According to Wikipedia, Stone rose to fame in 2003 with her multi-platinum debut album titled The Soul Sessions. Her second album, Mind Body & Soul was at the top of the UK Album Chart for a week, giving birth to one of her hits titled You had me. “Her most successful single on the UK Singles Chart to date,” says her profile. Her third album titled Introducing Stone followed in 2007, and it too bagged its own success. In 2012, she released the Soul Sessions Vol 2.