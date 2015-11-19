BDF Bands wow Palapye, Phikwe this weekend

The 25th edition of the BDF Bands In Concert Style begins its second leg of their 12 concerts this week.

Having serenaded music lovers and their loyal supporters with two special shows for the Gaborone audience this past week, the band is slated to perform in Palapye at the Community Hall this Friday.

The following day (Saturday), the band is scheduled to perform at the Town Hall in Selibi Phikwe. Music lovers in Francistown will have an opportunity to see the bands in two shows that will take place on November 20 and 21st at the Adansonia Hotel.

O-town (Orapa) will also have its fair share of the concert with two shows pencilled for November 27 and 28th at the Itekeng Hall.

Jwaneng, Kanye, Lobatse and finally Ramotswa will also experience the joy of these concerts on December 4th (Diamond Club), December 5th (Seepapitso Senior) Hall, December 11th (Peleng Community Hall) and December 12th (Kagiso Senior Secondary School Hall) respectively.

During the Gaborone event, Commander in Chief Lt Gen Seretse Khama Ian Khama graced the event that saw a number of charity organisations receiving donations in the form of cheques. The proceedings of the night were opened by a string ochestra performing a Mozart composition.

Highlights of the night included the military band taking to the stage to prove why the band is highly sought after when it comes to compositions and arrangements. Other highlights of the night included the Pipes and Drums, the brass Quintet, traditional dance, as well as a showcase of talent between the North and South bands.

The first concert was held at the Village Health Club in Gaborone in 1991. Organised by the BDF (Botswana Defence Force) through the Band Wing, the concert celebrates their 22nd anniversary this year. They were initiated by the then Commander, Lt Gen S.K.I. Khama with the mandate of generating funds in order to assist the needy.

In their early existence only four bands in Gaborone took part and were only held in Gaborone. Three years later, two more venues (Selibe Phikwe and Francistown) were added. A year later the concert began performing at all major towns and cities in the country.