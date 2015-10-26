Mophato Dance Theatre in new production

The pioneers of contemporary music in Botswana - Mophato Dance Theatre - are slated to launch a new production dubbed “Sharing Botswana’s Untold stories.’

The thrilling event is scheduled to take place over two days (October 22nd-23rd), at the Maitisong Theatre. For those who have previously attended one of the company’s productions, they can rest assured that they will get value for their money and that they can only expect to see the group showcasing polished moves and flawless choreography. The Botswana Untold Stories is a theme under the concept of the Triple Bill Show that will showcase three heart-warming stories about Botswana then and the current challenges facing the youth and old people in Botswana.

According to a press release, the Triple bill show is part of their annual production that seeks to exhibit the company’s yearlong choreography. Stories that one can expect to see being told include Wosana (a story about rain dance shedding light on Botswana’s drought period and a display of Botswana’s rain making ritual), Inyaya (a story about Segametsi Mogomotsi and issues that gripped the nation following her murder), as well as Kulema (a story that exposes challenging issues that face many young people in the country).

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, the Chief Communications & Public Relations Officer for Mascom Wireless, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego hailed the group’s efforts for telling Botswana’s stories in a creative way that particularly hits the right chord when it comes to the youth. She also noted that what the group is doing right now is a way of telling the culture and tradition of Batswana to the youth in a fun way that will keep them interested. For his part, the man behind the group pointed out that the group was established in order to take contemporary dance in the country to the next level, something that they have managed to do as evidenced by the milestone that they have achieved since the group was formed.