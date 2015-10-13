Mmakgodumo Heritage & Cultural festival unveils new additions

The third edition of the annual Mmakgodumo Heritage & Cultural Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at the famous Mmakgomo dam. For those who have been passionately following the festival, they will be pleased to know that this year, organisers have incorporated a number of concepts as a way of growing the event and ensuring that it can sustain itself.

Held under the theme: Ngwao Yame, Mokgabo Wame, the event will celebrate the diverse culture of the Bangwaketse. Sponsored by organisations that include Botswana Tourism Organisation, Debswana, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture (MYSC), as well as Savannah Lodge, new developments this year include a Cultural night on Friday evening that will take place at the Mmakgodumo dam. Highlights of the evening are performances of the celebrated Dikhwaere as well as Open Mic session for those who wish to showcase their talents. On Saturday, two events are expected to attract multitudes to the dam.

The first is the main event that will take place during the better part of the day. Events to look out for will include Three Mephato regiments making their way into the venue on horseback. The regiments - Mmabakgomo, Matlotlakgosi (the regiment belonging to the Kgosikgolo) as well as Makapula - are a new addition to the event. Other highlights of the day include showcasing various cultural activities such as Go Photha, and Go isa Dikgafela and many more. Mcee for the day is none other than Radio Botswana’s darling, Neo Lenkopane alongside Brian Dioka. Entrance is P30.

In the evening, those who wish to continue celebrating can look forward to an after party that will see various artists such as Kanye born Dj Sly as well as Crespo, HT and local Dj’s taking to the stage. On Sunday, a football match will pit diKgosi against councillors. A Jazz night featuring the likes of Thabang will bring the festivities to a thrilling end.