Mr. & Miss Botho 2015 on Friday

Botho University College is preparing for Mr and Miss Botho 2015 beauty pageant planned for October 2nd at the school’s multipurpose hall.

Event organiser Ivy Morobe said that it’s all systems go and that the contestants are also busy preparing themselves for the day. The event will be held under the theme “I am a true patriot, a centre of excellence in Botho University, yes I am a visional Motswana” which simply encourages students not only to focus on books but to also think outside the box to sustain their lives.

She said they are expecting many people to attend as they have also introduced the men’s category. “Fifteen (15) ladies will be scrambling for the title of Miss Botho 2015 whilst eight men will compete for Mr. Botho 2015”, she said. Morobe said they have engaged students from other colleges to support this event and have also distributed the tickets for sale around the schools.

Miss Botho is an annual event that was started in 2009 by the Student Representative Council (SRC). President of the SRC, Blessing Lechaneng noted that students normally focus only on books and ignore their talents. He said that the beauty pageant is a way of showing them that though they came for education they can still explore other talents. “It also gives students a clear picture of what they can do after school apart from their certificates”, he said.

The queen will walk away with P3000, one night at Lansmore, a P2000 wardrobe package from 10 talents designers. The winner in the men’s category will walk away with P2000, one night at Lansmore and a P1000 wardrobe package. The event is sponsored by Botho University College, Web tickets Botswana, Ten talents and Lansmore. A.T.I, DJ Kuchi, DJ Scratch, Apollo Diablo and other upcoming artists from other tertiary institutions will perform on the night.