FNB pampers private clients at Camelot Spa

Every once in a while, we (including media workers) all need that me time when one just finds a corner or a space to unwind, shut out the echoes of modern life and its many challenges. And there comes a time when walking through the welcoming walls of a spa, one is soothed by the whiff of flowers.

Or better yet, how about just curling in one of the chairs in a relaxation room, drinking that calming tea and just going to sleep without worrying about whether a deadline has been met or where you will find your next source of inspiration for an overdue report.

Enter Camelot Spa, a haven that takes one straight to paradise. Tucked away in a little corner on the grounds of Grand Palm Hotel, Camelot ticks all the boxes of a top class spa facility. On Wednesday morning, a select number of media practitioners walked into the heavenly Spa. The event, hosted by First National Bank in collaboration with Camelot Spa, marked an exciting milestone for FNB’s private Clients. FNB Black Credit Card Holders can now look forward to an array of treatments from the spa. The media workers got to walk through the Spa, to get a feel of what the Black Card Holders would experience.

The exclusive package gives Private Clients who are Black Credit Card Holders access to specialised treatments at a 15 percent discount. According to Boitumelo Mogopa, First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Director – Retail, the innovation is a token of appreciation for clients who have remained with the bank over the years. “Our clients are very dear to us, and they have trusted us as their banking partner over the decades we have been in business,” she says. This value-add is another important way they wish to bring more to their clients’ experience beyond their everyday banking.

“We are more than just a bank, we are our clients’ partners in life and we hope this added benefit will allow our clients to feel the quality pampering they so need and deserve,” says Mogopa. The Camelot Spa Brand Ambassador, Tshepo Ntshole notes that the Spa is delighted to see the partnership with FNBB come to fruition. “We are very excited to have partnered with such a leading entity as FNBB. As Camelot Spa we jump to opportunities that allow us to provide new ways to pamper our clients. We provide a generous variety of treatments that we hope FNB Black Card holders will enjoy with each visit,” she says.

Trust this reporter when she says that Camelot Spa is one of those places that when you walk through, you wish you will never go back home. Having previously enjoyed a relaxed afternoon, where one got to have the stress knots and her body getting the royal treatment it was a pleasant experience to return to the Spa, and window shop for some of the packages and treatments that one can look forward to, for next time. Clients have the opportunity to experience the recently introduced Vichy Shower that promises to be a hit with clients. The Vichy Shower works in collaboration with a massage and wrap, and for those who are under a lot of stress, they can just enjoy the soothing caress of the water on their bodies. It will be available before the end of the year. Something else that clients can enjoy, couples for that matter, is the Bali Spa Journey.

This was a treatment that was once reserved for a Princess, 40 days before her wedding. It begins with a ritual Balinese Body massage, followed by an invigorating scrub. Next up, would be a luxurious bath/shower that ends with a moisturising session with a fragrant lotion. This treatment is also available to couples. In the coming weeks, clients of Camelot Spa and new ones can look forward to two events. These include the Ladies night that will see women enjoying some drinks, food and pedi’s and meni’s. For the gentleman, they can look forward to the Throwback Thursday which will include a massage, and enjoying some enlightening conversation over a glass of whiskey.