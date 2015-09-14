Uganda’s hunk, LK4 smitten by Botswana women

Former Big Brother Africa (BBA) contestant, LK4 has nothing but love for Botswana women. The Ugandan born, Isaac Lugudde was amongst an entourage of VIPs who attended the Miss Botswana 2015 Fashion show this past Saturday at the Molapo Piazza.

He came at the invite of his best friend, Oneal Africa aka Zibanani Madumo. The two met in the BBA house and forged a friendship. They are both presently based in Johannesburg where they are pursuing their careers. Fielding questions from this publication, he disclosed that he was highly impressed with the beauty and talent that the Top 30 young women possess. Having had the opportunity to see the aspiring queens strutting on the catwalk, he could tell that the competition was very stiff and that the winner would not sail through the final without any competition. He also had his favourite contestant, who he felt could be crowned the next Miss Botswana.

This particular contestant, he observes, has a mean walk and would go far in representing the country at the Miss World competition that is slated to take place in Sanya, China this December. “I can tell that the judges had a hard time picking the Top 16 contestants,” he exclaimed. It was the fifth time that LK4 was in the country at the invitation of Oneal who he lovingly describes as his best pal. Although his visits have seen him only staying in the capital city, but he could not help but talk about the beauty of what he has already seen so far. The tall hunk, who during his time in the BBA house charmed his way into the hearts of a few women including South Africa’s Koketso Modiba, presently plays Basketball in South Africa.

He plays for the Soweto Panthers and has a reality television show with Soweto TV called Basketball Diarise. LK4 participated in the reality television series that was themed The Chase in 2013. It was there in the house that he met Oneal. The Chase had 14 countries participating including Sierra Leone, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Malawi. Nambia’s Dillish Matthews was crowned the winner of The Chase.