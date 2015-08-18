GaTsh Fros catwalks into CNN’s African Voices

Botswana’s ambassadors and the trendiest duo when it comes to fashion in the African continent continue to create a buzz when it comes to their work. Gaone Mothibi and Tsholo Dikobe trading under the GaTsh Fros label, appear to be doing something right when it comes to pushing their brand and stealing hearts wherever they go.

Their latest craze sees them cat-walking their way into CNN’s African Voices, a first for the local fashion industry. Looking back at their extraordinary story, it was only a matter of time before their work did the talking and they finally got the big break in the worldwide programme. In a joint press release Mothibi and Dikobe admit that the interview is their biggest career highlight, especially as the cable news network is one of the biggest international news networks. It will air on September 18th on DStv Channel 401. “We are proud to announce that GaTsh Fros have just wrapped up the biggest highlight of our careers and a milestone for Botswana and its fashion industry.

African Voices highlights the continent’s most dazzling trendsetters and trailblazers who create their own subcultures in areas such as travel, fashion, art, music, technology and architecture,” says the release. The African Voices interview is just one of many of their growing career highlights. Last year, they bagged the award for Innovative Designer of the Year at the African Fashion Week London. The award followed the awe-inspiring showcase of their creative interpretation of Kobo-Mogogalwane. Prior to travelling to London, Dikobe was unveiled as the Ambassador of the Africa Fashion Week London. She has also received invitation to the Berlin Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. Other highlights include Dikobe being featured in New Africa Women (London) as one of the top five rising stars for 2014.

The duo has received accolades outside the country and has featured in some of the top South African magazines that are known for pushing the limits of fashion beyond the ordinary such as Glamour, Elle and Marie Claire and international blogs. They currently have a fashion column on the Voice publication. They live by the motto, fashion is our drug and style is our high.