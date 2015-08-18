Ngamiland celebrates listing of the Okavango Delta

Two major festivities have been organised to celebrate the listing of the Okavango Delta as a World Heritage Site. The first event takes place this Saturday in Shakawe main kgotla where Assistant Minister of Local Governent, Botlogile Tshireletso is expected to officiate.

On August 21st residents of Maun will also have their fair share of celebrations at the main kgotla. The Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism Tshekedi Khama is expected to officiate at the Maun celebrations. According to a press release from the MEWT the celebrations are held to afford the people of Ngamiland the opportunity to celebrate the listing and understand its implications on their daily lives.

The two events come a year after the World Heritage Committee on June 22nd 2014 in Doha, Qatar listed the Okavango Delta as a World Heritage Site for its exceptional beauty and aesthetic importance. “The Delta was also listed for its outstanding ecological biodiversity and hydrological process and for protecting threatened and endangered species,” says the release. The celebrations follow another milestone that was made since the listing of the delta, which saw the Okavango delta World Heritage Site commemorative stamps series being launched in Gaborone by Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

The delta is the 1000th World Heritage Site. Botswana still prides herself over this great achievement and wants to share the beauty of the Okavango Delta with the rest of the world. The stamps showcase the habitat of the Okavango Delta World Heritage Site that is one of the aspects of the listing.