Reharko Polka DVD launch Aug, 21

Reharko Polka Group will launch their DVD titled Battle for the Desert Concert on August 21st at Maitisong Theatre. It follows, the release of their debut album titled’ Die Antwood’, (The Answer) which was released in 2014.

According to a press release, the album was warmly received by their followers, Polka lovers and the community at large. The album walked off with the award for The Best Folklore/Polka Album of the Year during the 2014 Botswana Musicians Union Awards. The group is the first of its kind to record and release a Polka CD, and will be making history as the first to release a Polka DVD. The DVD was shot in different locations that include villages of Kokotsha, Werda, Tsabong, Middlepits, Khuis, Vaalhoek, Bokspits, and Straizendam.

Group members originate from these areas although they are based in Gaborone. For the launch, they have invited different groups and artists. “As usual, the group leader and choreographer Regina Koeta will lead her troops on the night clad in their traditional and popular Polka Dots attire,” says the release. Other groups that will perform will include Makwakwa Traditional Dance Troupe, Hani Polka from Kanye, Ga reng Ga Dithota Polka Group (Khawa), as well as Speelnog Polka group. The groups are expected to bring the room down at the show that is dubbed The Battle for the Desert Concert.

Tickets for the show range from P150 (silver), P250 (gold). Tickets come with a free copy of the DVD, and they are available at Maitisong and all Spar outlets in Gaborone through

Web-ticket. The event is sponsored by Unik Construction & Engineering.