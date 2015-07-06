Krishna centre, the perfect retreat for the devout

Society for Krishna Consciousness centre in Phase 2 is not only a spiritual retreat for the devout, it is also a place to visit for sightseeing. During an exclusive tour guided by ISKCON Botswana national secretary Devakinandan das the centre’s ambience and temple’s striking blend between modern and traditional architecture, stood out. A massive outside gate, adorned by two elephants facing each other greets the visitor.

The boundary wall containing spiritual realms and the two entrances guarded by lions and tigers attracts the eye. Immediately a pink upside-down lotus flower mounted on the ceiling brings out the element of sumptuousness to this piece of art. Dubbed as the hub of all transcendental devotional services performed for the pleasure of the Lord and his pure devotees, this centre along with its geometric shapes reflects an amalgamation of arts. It is a place of beauty and sublime peacefulness. The centre knows no boundaries. It is neither Hindu nor Indian. It is open for everyone. “This temple welcomes all the spirit souls regardless of nationality, creed or colour, so that they can witness and be part of the glorification of that one Supreme Lord who descends at different times and places,” said das.

He says that the temple took years of sweating to accomplish and it is well maintained and kept at all times. It has abundant and lavish sculptures and drawings, elucidating the various time-periods from the time of Lord Krishna. The devotional chants, “Hare Rama Hare Rama -Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna – Krishna Krishna Hare Hare,” immerses the people who dedicate their life towards spreading the message of truth into an influx of the Krishna devotion. The fiery disc which stands erected at the top of the temple is believed to be a mystical weapon which protects the temple, the devotees and the city of Gaborone. The bliss from the centre is instant and gives an everlasting scenic exquisiteness.