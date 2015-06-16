Majestic Five Hotel now has in-house Spa

Clients of the Majestic Five Hotel in Palapye now have something to smile about. Some clients who had over time indicated through the guest survey that they would really love to have a Spa opened within the hotel establishment can now start looking forward to their first bookings at the newly opened Shahnazz Herbal Spa.

Not only will this Spa cater for the clientele of the Majestic Five, but it will also cater to those who are passionate about giving their bodies some TLC and wish to flaunt their fabulous bodies in Palapye and surrounding areas. Centrally located, the Spa promises to cut the journeys of those who in the past had to travel long distances to Gaborone. Clients in the northern part of the country can now look forward to traditional luxury services such as different therapeutic massages to promote a lifestyle that enhances overall wellbeing and includes alternative health treatments such as healing while still offering different luxurious facials including the popular Diamond, pearl, and gold facials, manicures, pedicures and sumptuous body treatments- all personally designed to specific needs.

Using herbal products derived from herbs, plants, vegetables, fruits, nuts and spices, the new establishment is keeping up with the international standards, staying true to the brand that can be found in more than 30 countries and has over 100 branches spread through the world. The global brand is the brainchild of Mother Shahnaz, an Indian lady who had a quest for beauty and was passionate about using herbal and natural ingredients in her products. She would go on to later formulate her own products. The international brand that will be managed by Sonja Puskas, a beauty and healthcare specialist, makes three the number of Shahnaz Herbal Spa businesses in the country. Locally, the franchise is owned by Nassrin Ardestani. Speaking at the official opening ceremony on Saturday, Ardestani pointed out that today Mother Shahnaz is heading the largest herbal chain in the world.

She said that the brand has acquired a tremendous global presence and can be found in places that include France, Japan, London and many more. She said that as the local franchise owner, she was pleased to see the brand setting up in Palapye, a town that is rapidly growing, with the intention that it will cater for guests, tourists and residents of Palapye. The resident manager, Puscas pointed out that they always wanted to open a spa at the hotel. After gaining experience in the cruise industry, she finally decided that the time was right for her to return home and plough back what she learnt. “A year ago I decided that I was done with the Cruise line industry. On my return, people were asking about a Spa,” she said.

She said that she was looking forward to providing an exceptional service, just like a 5-star establishment and the type that clients can expect anywhere in the world. In her message read at the opening, Mother Shahnaz stated that it was a matter of great pride that Shahnaz Herbal branches are so successful in Botswana. “Each and every franchise salon is an important link in the internationally renowned global chain of Shahnaz Herbal salons,” read the message.