Cultural Night shatters expectations

The much anticipated 6th edition of the Cultural Night hosted by Fairgrounds Holdings this past Friday was as eventful as an African wedding. There were no white robes and tux suits yes; but the chilly conditions did not even deter the patrons to respect the cultural dress code.

In welcoming the guests, the Chief Executive Officer Michael Montshiwa applauded the guests for gracing the spectacular event.He said its objective was to bring different cultures in Botswana together. The well-cut outfits of our West African counterparts were outstanding. The greens and yellows, the reds and blues definitely captured the scenery of the hall; and as if that was not enough, even the lighting did the trick.

There were curious looks of the Asian in anticipation of what the night had to offer, and how they vacated with such awe and admiration. The major highlight was the scrumptious food served, a delectable buffet of the very best of what different cultures had to offer, all under one roof.

The night undeniably lived up to its expectations with the crowd dazzled by captivating performances from Shumba Ratshega, entertainment from Ugandans, Zimbabweans and Nigerians. Johnny Mokhali shut the night down with his skilful music dating back to the 90s, with songs like ‘Lerato ka mogala’, ‘Manoni wame’ and ‘Mpule’ leaving the crowd dancing and pleading for more most of the night.