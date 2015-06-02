Miss Africa launch in Ghana June 3

Organisers of the prestigious Miss Africa pageant will jet off to Ghana over the weekend where they will launch the pageant in the country. The pageant was launched in Botswana a few weeks ago. Ghana is among many African countries which are enthusiastic in being a part of the Miss Africa pageant and this trip is the first of many to come by the Miss Africa office which promises more signing and launching in other countries.

Speaking to BG Style, CEO of Miss Africa Bruce Leonard Nkgakile said many countries are moving swiftly in response to the project which is set to unite and rebrand Africa. The team will leave for Ghana on Sunday 31st and the launch will take place on June 3rd at a high profile cocktail function. Former Miss Ghana 2010 Stephanie Karikari who is also founder of Lumos International Foundation for Empowerment (LIFE) is the licence holder of Miss Africa in Ghana. Her endorsement and involvement in the project does not come as a surprise as she has been championing beauty initiatives in Ghana following her prestigious award of Miss World Beauty with a purpose win in 2010. Bruce said the response from the continent has been fantastic.

“We are also in the process to launch in Cameroon, Lesotho, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Kenya in weeks to come. Mauritius and Seychelles are among the countries also awaiting our launch. I thank God for all this,” he said. He acknowledged the support and recognition they have been getting outside the country. “With the support we are getting outside, we only hope our local authorities will also give us the due credence like the Gaborone city mayor and few other officials have done.



This initiative has easily got support of many former heads of states and Kings that I have made submissions to before even relevant bodies here at home could support us, some still refuse to support but here we are continuing to bring the continent together.” The Gaborone City Mayor has also been doing his part in showing support for the project.

Together with the Miss Africa team, they will attend a world summit of mayors and leaders of African descent summit to be hosted by the president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. Nkgakile and his team will use the platform to enlighten leaders about the Miss Africa initiative