Catch the ‘Native fever’

Native Events is a citizen-owned events management Company that offers ‘creative vision,’ professionalism and events expertise. These natives are passionate about creating a buzz-generating ambiance at any event. The native fever is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

To any outdoor event known to the public, Native has completely surpassed the tradition by transforming what was a somewhat plain to a much more contemporary feel with nothing but refined class. More so that, even the finest of their work is created from recycled material. Newman Ramatokwane, 25, the brains behind the project says all he wants is to be successful. “When young people of my age attend events they usually go out of their way to spend on tickets and leisure, I would rather find a way to source returns. I have fun while I make money,” he teases.

In a ‘saturated’ industry like his, Ramatokwane however says there is a huge gap to fill. “Companies can gain a lot from it if only they avoid focusing on the paper chase but most importantly on the excellent service delivery and creativity.” He also advises people to stop plagiarism. “I believe that any client at any given time will be able and willing to pay for a service that is outstanding, unique and meets their standard despite the cost.” Under his belt he holds grace for events like The Dia-core Marathon for a V.I.P set up, De-Beers Shining Light Awards, The Presidential Inaugurations Ceremony 2014 and the recent Hamptons Jazz Festival just to mention a few. Native Events has also partnered with Orange Botswana, beMOBILE and even hosted Nigel Amos’ 21st birthday party. His secret, he says is



“Paying attention to detail.” Native events offers unique and tailor made event solutions through elegant planning and managing of any event. Among others they provide event planning & management, stretch & cheese tents, lounge solutions (furniture), event security and the newly chauffeuring solutions (VIP treatment).