Fit and Fabulous fete Disabusing public misconceptions that grooming is only for women

Diamond life and Reussite Lifestyle in conjunction with Botswana Life Insurance will stage a fit and fabulous fete for fitness and good-lifestyle enthusiasts on June 6.

This one day fitness bazaar is a wellness and glamorous event that amalgamates health, leisure and entertainment activities. The fete came to life following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) concerns over life threatening conditions like obesity, diabetes and heart problems which have gone viral throughout the world. According to Ithabeleng Letsunyane, organiser of the event, they decided to take a step and roll out a programme that could try to sensitise as well as raise awareness on the importance of keeping fit and well all the time.

“This is a sickness awareness event tailored in a fun and pleasurable way. It’s an event for everyone who likes looking and feeling good,” she said. Patrons will get to enjoy a retail experience that will include therapeutic and healthy options like make-up, massages, nail works as well as grooming for men. Letsunyane feels that more often than not there is a perception that grooming is only for women and through this platform the event will shatter such misconceptions. The fete will also present fitness master classes including boot camp provided by the military zumba which is a high paced fun activity and yoga which will help patrons to calm down, stretch muscles, leaving the event goers feeling relaxed.

All these master classes will be facilitated by specialised trainers. Stalls will be available for beauty & massage parlours; health and fresh food distributors, clothing & sports distributors, healthy beverage distributors as well as energy drinks, water supplies companies as well as organic garden supplies. Early-bird tickets for the show which will be held at Westwood International School from 9am until 3pm are sold at P100. After the 26th May, tickets will be sold at P150. They can be found at Poise Bridal Boutique in Masa Centre (CBD) and Hair garage.