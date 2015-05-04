Wedding Expo unearths evolving décor styles

Each wedding is unique with every bride and groom often desiring decor that not only reflects their personality but also complements their outfits and theme. This was evident by the large number of couples who had flocked to Masa Square over the weekend for the annual spectacular Lansmore wedding and fashion expo.

The expo was grandly designed to assist one to create the desired wedding reception party atmosphere with the latest décor, rings and clothing trends the market has to offer. Wedding décor proved to be the main attraction of the expo with many companies leaving all spoilt for choice and mesmerised by the creative displays. Speaking to BG Style regarding the significance of the right wedding décor, Posh Bridal couture managing director Gosego Moanga said décor is the main focus of a wedding celebration. “So many brides question the choice of decorations hence it is important for one to research and pick the right decorations.”

She pointed out that with the ever-changing and evolving décor styles, it is important for one to know how to choose the right decorations for their wedding as it is an important step of ensuring their big day is one they will always cherish. Sharing the latest trend in décor Moanga pointed out that most people are into the raft like wooden under plates, which are referred to as bucket under plates. The under plate is often preferred with a mini tree centerpiece. “These days most people prefer a mixture of both modern and traditional décor.” For tents the most preferred one, which is also affordable, is the spider web, which is the perfect substitute for the much sought-after stretch tent. Although they were a hit in 2014, the simple classic tiffany chairs are also said to be facing competition from the smaller and much elegant wooden Wimbledon chairs, which also add a touch of traditional to the set-up.

For her part White Ribbon Events Managing Director Neo Gobagoba said most of the clients she meets are more interested in contemporary wedding décor which has a touch of vintage. She added that now there is demand for crystal chairs and centerpieces and use of recycled vases. “Now people appreciate simple decorations and mixture of chairs and colours,” she said. Couples now want to explore new décor and themes. “Now even during the day there is use of lights to add more sparkle to the crystal used for décor.” She added that clients are only limited by their budget as they are spoilt for choice.