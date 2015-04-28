US rapper McCall coming to Gaborone

The entertainment industry in Botswana is a potential gold mine. The overall entertainment ecosystem from music, drama production, and theatre is in a real renaissance period. With music artists and Broadway creators producing content that has tremendous opportunity and with consumers that are hungry for more entertainment, the world is taking notice.

Hollywood celebrities are showing interest in our small golden compound. Eve, Shaggy, Brandy Norwood and Ja Rule are some of the names that have come to the country to share their music with Batswana; but the real excitement lies in the presence of renowned American Choreographer Reyna Joy Banks who is not only in the country to show what she can do best but to unleash and nurture the talent that the country has through her Dance to Live master class tour. Even more exciting is that Banks will make a second visit in July where she will bring along the super talented Kevin McCall, 29.

McCall is Grammy award-nominated American singer-songwriter, producer and rapper. Now under an independent label, McCall is formally signed to Chris Brown Entertainment (CBE) and RCA records which used to house Global super star and American Idol alum, Adam Lambert. He stepped into the game as Chris Brown’s writer and producer, becoming well known for working on hits such as no.1 charting Deuces, Yeah3X, No BS and Strip. Ladies adore him because of the sex appeal he oozes and his phenomenal style in fashion whilst he has been an idol for aspiring male rappers and RnB stars alike. Speaking to BG Style, Banks mentioned that McCall has been going through a rebranding process as an artist under her own guide. Branding artists is one of Banks’ company’s professional outputs.

She said that rebranding McCall is about exploring his authentic unique gift and finding ways to communicate that gift to the people they wish to attract. Although bringing McCall to Botswana was not something in the pipeline, Banks thought it best to seize the opportunity when they visit South Africa in July. “McCall has a mini concert series scheduled for July in South Africa. This concert is part of his branding process. It’s about awareness, both of himself and the public’s mental positioning of him. With the beauty and talent from this country, I think it’s a beautiful idea to have him here so he could get a feel of how dynamic Botswana is and I believe in the process, we are making the magnetism of networking stronger,” she said. Whilst she did not verify if McCall will get to perform here, Banks said having McCall is a step towards her dream of starting up a movement in the country where there is a new arch of performing arts. “I want that for Botswana,” she says with poise. “I want to create avenues and platforms for Batswana, make their dreams and hopes alive.

There should be more production films, more television shows and a performing arts school. That is possible. I never want to leave this earth knowing that there is a child out there that has stopped dreaming.” CEO of For His Glory Entertainment (F.H.G), Banks has really been inspiring dancers from America, Botswana and other countries to restore the joy, hope, faith and dreams that have been lost due to the lack of opportunities for them in their home countries. Her second visit with McCall will also further the training, skills and projects to get Batswana believing again and possibly becoming working dancers under F.H.G Entertainment in the faith based industry for film, stage, TV, tours, award shows and more without compromising themselves. With the troop she is working around to bring for dance and arts revival, be on the lookout for Banks’ best friend Megan Good visiting too.