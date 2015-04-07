A sauna, steam room experience at The Edge

If I had my way, every journalist would after every deadline and a hectic week of running around digging for news, be entitled to a full body massage. I formed this opinion recently after experiencing the peaceful soothing slow and melodious music in a slightly scented quiet room at The Edge Beauty Centre.

Under the soft and warm hands of a masseuse named Moipone Tibane, I fell into a brief slumber that I wished it could last for days. The Edge opened doors late 2014 in Molapo Crossing Piazza and is already claiming its space in the beauty parlour market offering a sauna, steam room for those that need deep undisturbed relaxation, half and full body massages as well as the luxurious stone massages.

Allowing the body to rest is not only best done by sleeping. An hour of massage lets the mind forget the daily troubles and sink in a moment of tranquility, a paradise share on earth. The Edge seems strategically located because it is sandwiched by a gym with a swimming pool and an upmarket restaurant making it ideal spoil spot for an individual, couple or even a family. With separate rooms for all services, the beauty centre is complete with a massage room, facials room, ladies hair styling section, nail bar for manicures and pedicures and a men’s barber shop section.

All with very comfortable furniture of class! Hair pieces lying around on the floor are a common sight in many hair salons but this is not the case at the newly established The Edge. The floors remain sparkling as every strand of hair is wiped out immediately, an act you would wish all salons could value because the sight of hair on surfaces can be nauseating to some of us.

Despite the ‘high class’ and executive appearance, The Edge prices are modest with men’s haircut at P40 and a full body massage at P180.With the busy and hectic city life and daily business, it is ideal after all for one to treat themselves for a peaceful massage to let the muscles and mind relax before the next hectic assignment.