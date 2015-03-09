Pavillion to ‘Make it Happen’ for women

As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations Pavillion Restaurant in Gaborone will play host to a show that celebrates women over the weekend.

Organisers say the centrepiece of the show at Pavillion will be a special tribute to Maggie Thipe, a veteran nurse and trendsetting songstress who paved the way for female singers in Botswana, working with trumpeter Socca Moruakgomo and late lead guitarist Whyte Kgopo along the way.

Organisers have adopted the international theme, ‘Make it Happen,’ for this year’s International Women’s Day that falls annually on March 8. Performances for the 2015 event will feature Berry Heart, Nono Siile, the Trans-Kalahari Quintet and Lady of Jazz. A fashion show that will display the talents of Batswana designers is also on the line-up.

Tickets to the Sunday show retail for P100 to an event where people are being encouraged to come dressed in pink. In an interview with Style, one of the organisers, Senzele Hirschfield, said they intend to turn the show into an annual event for the benefit of women in the creative sector, including fashion designers and musicians.

“The plan is to see the show growing and celebrating women like Anafiki,” Senzele said, adding that the industry was not doing enough to celebrate women in the perfoming sector. Another aim of the show is to recognise Botswana’s legends locally, something that Senzele said was lacking.