Crème de la crème for Hamptons Live Jazz Festival

The annual Hamptons Live Jazz Festival is back. The festival, which marks the second edition, is pencilled to take place on March 28th at a venue that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

And this year, organisers have gone all out to ensure that those who will grace the music thriller are treated like royalty and that they have nothing to complain about. The mishaps that almost ruined the show last year such as stage set-up are, according to organisers, a thing of the past this year. They are pulling all stops to give those who wish to see live jazz an unforgettable night. The organisers have hired two companies from South Africa that will be responsible for the stage & engineering.

The companies will start working at the venue three days before the event. And organisers have revealed that they have also gone the extra mile to ensure that they hire a company that has dealt with VIPs on a bigger scale and who are able to deliver a concept that will leave their patrons spoilt for choice. In the line-up is none other than Hellen Dikobe, Banjo Mosele, Lister Boleseng, The Metrophones, Dikakapa, as well as Slizer.

The line-up will also include South Africa’s Stimela, Tshepo Tshola aka the Village Pope, Mango Groove as well as Zonke. Early bird tickets will be on sale for P250 or P350 if one is unavailable to use the bargain. The VIP tickets go for P900 (inclusive of a few treats). According to Debby Smith in an interview this past Saturday, they began their preparations earlier this time around in order to ensure that everything runs smoothly as well as to give them time to address any other problem that might arise. She also says that one of the things that was becoming a bit of a hassle was finding the ideal venue that can cater for an event of this magnitude. She also advised those who are loaded in the bank to look into the idea of coming up with a venue that might cater for events such as the Hamptons Live Jazz. Artists, she said, have been booked and the show has sponsors that include Jameson, Bokomo & Botswana Tourism Organisation.

Apart from the exciting line-up those who will attend the show can look forward to a number of concepts that will give them something to look forward to.

“We will have a contemporary bar, where they can chill. We will also have a cigar/whisky set-up for those who enjoy indulging in the finer things in life. We will also have a champagne/English afternoon high tea for those who do not consume alcohol,” she said. She says that this time around they will also have three different high profile restaurants catering for patrons. They will also have an exciting showcase by Young Masterchefs. “We will have food stalls with different themes including the Chesa Nyama tent,” says Smith.

With enquiries coming in from countries that include Namibia & Zimbabwe as well as from different parts of the country, she advised those who have accommodation facilities to get in touch with them so that they can discuss accommodation packages.