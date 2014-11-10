Mophato Theatre celebrates Anniversary with Asante!

Contemporary dance group Mophato Dance Theatre will tomorrow (Saturday) celebrate five-year anniversary in style at Maitisong.

The group that continues to win the hearts of audiences will perform a production called Asante, which is ‘thank you’ in Swahili for their loyal fans. Group leader Andrew Kola told BG Style this week that the energetic group will perform all the productions that they have done in the past.

He said the journey has not been without challenges, citing lack of public awareness on contemporary dance. “It has not been easy as it was a new form of art in the country,” he said, adding that they have a lot to do in terms of educating the nation.

Tickets are available at Maitisong Theatre and web tickets around Gaborone. Entrance is P50 for children and P70 for adults. The dance group which is the brainchild of Kola, first came into our radar with their performance “Sophia Town” n local talent show My African Dream and has since continued to prove that they are a national gem with their captivating performances.

Internationally they have performed at the Shanghai Expo in China, in Namibia with Jamming in Christ and collaborated with Jeremy Haven on GoalMouth! - a production that promoted the 2010 World Cup in England, among others.