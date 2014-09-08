BBA launch pencilled for this Sunday postponed

The shower hour will have to wait. The same applies to viewers who have been itching to compare notes about eye candy in the house. The drama, intrigue and action that fans of the popular show have been waiting for will have to be stored somewhere and wait for the right moment.

And the biggest blow that will leave fans of the reality television show in shock is the fact that they will have to wait for an indefinite period before the identity of contestants who will represent the 14 participating countries is revealed. All these blows come in the wake of news that the Big Brother Africa (BBA) house was gutted down by fire on Tuesday afternoon. The fire incident has left producers of the continental reality television series, M-Net and Endemol SA with little choice except to postpone the launch that was pencilled for this Sunday. BBA season 9 themed Hotshots will be launched at a later stage.

News about the fire basically means that the sweat and tears that the producers have put into bringing the show live to the continent including designing the house as well as the more than 100 cameras that capture all the moments in the house have gone down the drain. This also leaves uncertainty over what will happen to the contestants who by this time are already in Johannesburg, South Africa counting the hours before they enter the house. Big Brother Africa is filmed 24/7 at location at Sesani studios in Johannesburg and it features 28 contestants from countries that include Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The show is beamed live on DStv channels 197 and 198 for 91 days, as contestants battle to be crowned the ultimate winner. No one was injured during the fire. In a statement from Multichoice Botswana Public Relations office, it emerged that the fire gutted the BBA house on Tuesday.

At this stage according to Tshepo Maphanyane, the investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire. “The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and investigations will commence as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said. At this stage the producers are urgently looking for an alternative Big Brother house from which to film the production. “However as this production has highly technical infrastructure, cameras and edit requirements an alternative is not immediately available,” she said. Every effort will be made to find a solution as quickly as possible to ensure that Africa’s biggest reality show continues, she promised.