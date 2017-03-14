Divisions rock Gunners’ camp

It turns out that the past weekend’s 7-0 loss by Extension Gunners at the hands of Township Rollers in the Barclays Kabelano Cup was just a tip of an iceberg in the events taking place in their dressing room.

Emerging reports coming from the Lobatse side indicate that coach Dragojlo Stanojlovic has lost the dressing room control, a source of which are alleged divisions that have rocked both the technical team and club management. In another matter, there has been reports of sour grapes regarding the recently-announced cash injection of P2 million by the families of Farouk Ishmael and Cassim Dada, with some misgivings on the manner in which the matter was presented to the public. Sentiments abound among the unhappy that the announcement was made prematurely before all loose ends were tied. Yet Dada was already spending on the club having ensured that Drago was employed to save a Gunners side that was facing relegation. Even to date, Dada is bankrolling the coach’s benefits that include his accommodation.

Many supporters still blame their mishap on Gunners’ decision to part ways with assistant coach Thabo Motang whom they credit for having been the real brains to their successful efforts to avoid the relegation axe. In his place, reports say Dada brought in Khalid Niyomzima, former Mochudi Center Chiefs’ goalkeeper coach who worked with Stanojlovic before he moved to Gunners. Reports suggest that Niyomzima and Dada share a close relationship, something others in management are not happy with. Now a power struggle has allegedly ensued with the Gunners’ chairman Kitso Dlamini said to be trying to negate every Dada effort to bring changes at the club despite the two having worked closely together in the recent past. The divisions became even more apparent this week when former Gunners’ players Itumeleng Duiker and Kopano Computer Phakedi were fired. The duo has been working as assistants to Drago and are also reported to have joined the club with Dada’s influence.

The club committee, led by Dlamini now want to bring back China Matlhaku who previously worked with them as head coach. Strangely, it is reported that Dada is being kept in the dark about the developments with committee members maintaining that it is Dlamini who should be calling the shots and not Dada. BG Sport sources say it is just a matter of time before Stanojlovic is shown the door - in fact, their first premier league game against Mochudi Center Chiefs this Saturday might be his last should Gunners lose. It has further emerged that already Dlamini had contacted former BFA Technical Director Sikalame Keatlholetswe to replace the Serbian coach but Keatlholetswe turned his offer down citing commitment to his business interests. Those close to the events however state that Keatlholetswe actually did not want to drag his name in the mud as he was skeptical about unfolding events in the Gunners’ camp. When contacted for comment Dada referred BG Sport to Dlamini whose mobile was off.

BG Sport got hold of his Vice Chairman Oduetse Langwane who rubbished reports of unrest at his club. “Whoever told you that is wrong; I can confirm to you that even the money which was promised is there in our account,” the vice chairman said. Langwane however confirmed that they have indeed talked to Mathaku about returning to the club but that their talks were not fruitful. “Forget about our 7-0 loss; it is water under the bridge. On Sunday we met the technical committee and on Monday we spoke to our players. In fact for us it was a wakeup call, we have now indentified where we went wrong,” Langwane added. But reports say that at that meeting, the players were surprised that Phakedi and Duiker were sent packing although the same players are said to have earlier complained of confusion caused by too many varying instructions from the bench. Following that Saturday shocking defeat, management and the technical team met on Sunday at Grand Palm Hotel where their six-hour meeting resolved that players be called in by management on Monday to explain the changes planned and to ask for their commitment to the Gunners’ cause.

Drago is said to have complained that management was instead putting him under pressure and sought that the players be addressed as well about their responsibilities. This Saturday afternoon they play Chiefs in Lobatse and the game will be played behind closed doors as part of punishment for the unruly behaviour of Gunners’ supporters in the past season’s encounter against Gaborone United in Lobatse.