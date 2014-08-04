Zebras’ moment of truth

The Zebras are on the brink of another breakthrough, and their 2-0 lead ahead of the second leg of their final 2015 AFCON preliminary round of the qualifiers against Guinea Bissau should give a hopeful nation some comfort as the local boys trot into away territory this decisive Saturday afternoon.

There is even more comfort – the reassuring presence of goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe adds a sense of security and stability within an often indecisive defence that has in the past needlessly let the nation down with schoolboy errors. The return of veteran Modiri Marumo, who was the subject of a back-up plan in case Dambe was not released for this game, is also a masterstroke that has the potential of helping raise Dambe’s aptitude on Saturday. Not just because the young Platinum Stars reserve keeper will receive mentorship and guidance from the tried and tested Polokwane City’s number one, but also because he will be forced to be on his toes knowing that a man of even more experience is waiting on the wings to take back his place if he does not do well.

It was fitting that those at the helm of the national team recalled Marumo, especially at this critical time. Platinum Stars are involved in the MTN 8 cup competition this weekend and they had been expected to hold on to Dambe the same way they have done with Mogakolodi Tsotso Ngele. For the Rustenburg-based club, cup games are very important and the thought of replacing Dambe with a virtually inexperienced goalkeeper at this level and for this crucial encounter was disconcerting. Not that Mawampule Masule would fail the test – he is a remarkable and imposing figure himself – but perhaps the stage would be nervy for him. Unlike the other two goal minders, he has not travelled the length and breadth of the dog-eat-dog world of the football tussles often experienced on this continent, and that could work against the Zebras on a psychological front. Apart from Marumo, the technical team has also brought in BDF XI’s hard nut Mokgathi Mokgathi to bolster the side’s attacking prowess.

Adding such experience to the team is indicative of how coach Peter Butler considers the group stages an important phase in the growth and development of the side. The Zebras’ victory against Guinea Bissau will ensure Batswana have a bumper package of mouthwatering clashes against celebrated African powerhouses Tunisia, Egypt and Senegal as the four nations will look to dominate Group G to automatically qualify for next year’s AFCON showpiece in Morocco.

With the Briton having declared little interest in the off-the-pitch shenanigans that have been reported on the potential dirty tricks by his hosts, it will further be reassuring that he has necessarily worked on the players’ mental strength to ensure they are not unsettled by anything outside football. But more importantly, Butler ought to have worked even on the fitness of the players to ensure they last the mile of an unknown territory. Against Guinea-Bissau in the first leg, the Zebras did not really post a convincing performance, and much of the team’s credit should go to the sterling form displayed by Dambe whose reflex saves kept the locals in the tie.

Guinea themselves did not look too much of a threat although in the second half they sold away some glimpses of the danger they could be especially now that they will be buoyed by a passionate west African home crowd. Their defence was neither convincing and the Zebras could have scored more than five goals, with Lemponye Tshireletso squandering clear cut chances that could have landed him even more than just a hat-trick. Sometimes the scorer of the Zebras’ two goals even made the wrong decisions of trying to score from tight angles when it was wiser to pass the ball on to a better-placed teammate. Perhaps the best chance of scoring a third goal was in the 52nd minute when Tshireletso could have laid the ball for a free-to-score Jerome Ramatlhakwane, but chose to blow the ball wide of goal.

Such error of judgment on the part of the Botswana players is something the technical team should have worked on lest the team return regretful of missed opportunities. It should also worry Butler that the Zebras’ second half was even worse off compared to that of the visitors who might take courage especially given their recent home form where they have scored 3 goals in their backyard. On numerous occasions, they easily found their way into the Zebras’ box, with Dambe denying them what looked like certain goals. Much may not be known about the west African side when playing at their favourite venue – Stade September 24 a Bissau - but should they overturn the result and knock the Zebras out, the local boys will have themselves to blame for their failure to convert their chances in the Gaborone leg.

Whatever happens however, the Zebras go into the second leg the more favoured side from their two goals. And really, it still looks like the tantalising prospect of entering the group stages is theirs to lose. It will only be Butler’s second game away from home and having done well to stop Burundi overcoming his charges in the away leg of the first round of the preliminary qualifiers, it can only give hope that perhaps, once again, the Zebras can post a desirous performance to take the side to the next stage and bring more football action for this football thirsty nation.