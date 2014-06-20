Botswana boxers eye medals at Africa meet

Sensational national team stars Oteng Oteng (52kg) and Mooketsi Lekgetho (49kg) have proven their mettle by qualifying for the semi finals at the ongoing African Open Boxing Chamionship in East London, South Africa.

Experience and skill helped the two who have been national team regulars for some time now. On the other hand, the continental boxing showpiece proved too much for three local pugilists who have since bowed out of the quarterfinals. They include Mmusi Tswiige, Botshelo Robby and the up and coming Kabelo Bagwasi. The last five members of the team were expected to fight in the semi finals at the time of going to press. The five include Thabang Motsewabeng, Kagiso Bagwasi, Kefentse Molalapata, Pearl Morake and Keneilwe Rakhudu.

The continental tournament is part of a hectic two months the senior national team have ahead of them. After the East London bouts, some members of the team are expected to compete at an International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) tournament and then at the Commonwealth Games later. The team is expected to complete their African cup assignment this Saturday before proceeding to the AIBA Boxing tournament from June 28 to July 2 in Venezuela. The team will then go in camp from July 2 until July 23 when the all-important Commonwealth Games begin in Glasgow, Scotland.

The formidable team ranges from 49 to 81kg boxers. “We have assembled a strong team consisting of youth and experience, they all have lion hearts compared to previous senior national teams. They know what is expected from them,” national team headcoach Khumiso Ikgopoleng told BG Sport. He acknowledged however that the stakes will be raised and that the boxers will thus need to up their game when they compete in the AIBA tournament and Commonwealth Games.



The team also sees the return of 52kg kingpin Oteng who missed this year’s Zone IV games because of school commitments. Speaking to BG Sport, Oteng who is currently busy with his studies at Botho College, confirmed that he would compete at the African Cup and the AIBA tournament, but cast doubts on his Commonwealth Games’ participation as school vacation will be over. “They know my situation so there are arrangements in place so I catch up with school work when I return,” he said