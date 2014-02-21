Third choice: Bright

It was just a matter of time before Gaborone United (GU) headcoach Major David Bright was unceremoniously relieved of his duties.Bright was slapped with a suspension letter this week before his three-year contract concludes next season.

Bright who joined the Money Machine two seasons ago was allegedly never GU management’s first choice for headcoach. BG Sport understands that Zimbabwean mentor Rahman Gumbo was the team’s first choice and had agreed to terms with GU at the time. The two parties were about to sign on the dotted lines when Gumbo had a change of heart and opted to take over the Zimbabwe National team coaching job. It was only after missing out on Gumbo that GU Chairman Nicolas Zackhem pursued the Zambian national, Mike Sethole who has enjoyed successful runs with the Gaborone giants. However, this was not to be as GU management rallied against this move citing previous rocky relationship with the man known as ‘Dubula.’

GU management eventually settled for Major David Bright despite GU chairman’s discomfort with his return. Zackhem’s concerns were that Bright might dump them midway into the season as he had done previously when he left to join Bay United currently Polokwane City in South Africa. However, management allegedly overpowered Zackhem and Bright signed a three-year contract with conditions to win the Premier League title and domestic cup honours. “Bright was also required to at least lead GU into group stages of CAF competitions,” impeccable sources said. Sour relationship between the coach and management started showing early last year when the two had differences over the registration of a former Under 23 player. Bright allegedly wanted his squad to be almost national Under 23 players.

“Management argued that the said player was out of his prime, the coach eventually got his man but this came at a price as he (Bright) was held accountable for the said player who cost the team between P20 000 –P30 000,” sources said. Zakhem became furious when the player was eventually offloaded because he couldn’t perform. The team’s performance last season did not help, as Bright started off well and later took a nosedive due to a series of draws and losses. According to sources, winning last season’s Mascom Top 8 finals was a saving grace for Bright. Expectations were high again at the beginning of this season but the Money Machine’s performance has again been hot and cold.

The beginning of the end for Bright according to sources came when top striker Moemedi ‘Jomo’ Moatlhaping was put on the transfer list. GU management were incensed by the coach as the team was experiencing a goals' drought. But it was the recent CAF result against Supersport United that drove the last nail in Bright’s casket. “I don’t think he will ever come back,” sources argued that if he does he will just do it to see through the end of his contract. “Management currently feels that GU caretaker coach George Mogopodi can take over the team until the season ends and he has been impressive with his training abilities,” sources said. Contacted for comment, Bright referred BG Sport to club’s scretary general Herbert Letsebe.

“I have been barred from talking to the press until this matter has been resolved but you can contact Letsebe if you want a comment about my suspension,” Bright said. For his part Letsebe could not say anything beyond what is on the press statement released by the team this week. Letsebe could not say either how long the suspension would last.