Debate on Sports Commission Bill ensues

The Botswana National Sports Commission Bill that is expected to rewrite the country’s sporting landscape was presented before Parliament by the Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Shaw Kgathi this week.

The Sports Commission Bill, which replaces the archaic Botswana National Sports Council Act, seeks to integrate local sporting authorities including the Department of Sports and Recreation (DSR), the Botswana Olympic Committee (BNOC) and the Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC). Once approved by Parliament, the Bill will give the Minister of sports power to appoint a board consisting of nine members made of sports administrators from the different sports organisations, as well as individuals from different ministries including Local Government, Sports and Education. The BNOC will only have two representatives in the board which may curtail its power when critical decision are being taken since most of the board members will be from government and selected sports associations.

Once approved, the Sports Commission board appointed by the sports minister will comprise a Chairperson accompanied by the President and the Secretary of the Botswana National Olympic Committee. Sports bodies registered with the Sports Commission will then nominate two representatives to also sit on the board. There will also be a Chief Executive Officer who will serve as an ex officio member, as well as the three ministries’ representatives.

Once it is passed by Parliament, the Sports Act is expected to forever quell disputes that have been prevalent between government (BNSC) and the BNOC. The two sporting bodies have a history of fighting over athletes and often have other misunderstandings over other sports issues. Even under the new dispensation, the BNOC - which is a society existing under the Olympic charter - will remain autonomous while continuing to enjoy the financial assistance it gets from government. Meanwhile, the Sports Commission Bill also covers issues of doping extensively.

The Bill is expected to help professionalise local sports and separate sports from recreational activities. This may be harmful to some sporting codes like chess and bridge, who have enjoyed funding from government, should they be classified as recreational activities.