Nigel Amos release Album

The drama surrounding Botswana’s first Olympic medallist Nigel Amos continues to dish out some surprising twists and turns with each passing day. BG Sport can safely reveal that the London 2012 games’ silver medallist in 800m has now dished out a single as just a prelude to finally releasing a music album.

The star has been in the news lately, with the nation slowly warming up to revelations that he is deep into the music industry where he trades by the name DJ Zoro. This past Monday, the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) and Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) leadership met with the 800-metre wonder kid to discuss his behaviour and his training schedule.

According to an authoritative source at BNOC, Amos assured them that he was going to quit music and that he was doing it part-time as he was on off-season. The second round of the meeting with him is scheduled for this Sunday where discussions will also cover his training schedule and to decide whether he will be based in the United States of America or Ethiopia.

Three days after the Monday meeting with BNOC and BAA officials however, Manager at Gag Entertainment Promotions, Astely Gops, revealed that Nigel Amos will join them in their Kalahari music tour which starts on December 20. He revealed that the young athlete’s single that he released under his own stable is called ‘Summertime. “I did not produce the album but I will have to tune it up. It was released under Nijel and his colleagues’stable called Money Group Entertainment,’’ revealed Gops.

Asked if he did not fear that the music career would not distract Nijel from his acclaimed work on the race track, the afropop singer said that they constantly encourage him to focus more on athletics than music as it is what made him.

“I have asked him to go to his parents and apologise for all the pain he might have caused them and he must not try to defend himself,’’ said Gops. Efforts to speak to Nijel have been frustrated over the past days as his mobile phone has been answered by other people who would give this publication a different number to use. That number has not gone through on all occasions it was called. This Wednesday, a member of Money Group Entertainment who identified himself as Wilson Boitshepo said he sings with Nijel, said that the singer-cum-runner had gone out and would be back after five hours.Technical Officer at BAA Gable Garenamotse said that he is still shocked to hear that Botswana’s gem has released a single and planning to go on a festive tour.

“There is no correlation between athletics and music because as an athlete one needs to rest after a race while with music one is always on the road,” said the worried long jumper of yester years who has won two silver medals at the Commonwealth games.

“Forget about Nijel and music, we are getting tough on him,” said BAA Vice President Glody Dube when contacted. Dube confirmed that together with officials from BNOC, Department of Sports and Recreation (DSR) and the Ministry of Sports, they have come up with different task teams that will look at different aspects that affect the athlete.

“There is also a team that is going to investigate what assets he has and where they are. Another team will look for a coach and manager for him while the other team will investigate why he left South Africa and why he does not want to go back there,’’ said the former 800 metres runner. Nijel had been placed by the association at a high performance centre in South Africa where he was also studying. Dube said that currently they have housed Nijel in Gaborone and they are not going to allow anyone who is not from BAA near him.

But what went wrong with Nijel? “After he won the medal at the Olympics everyone wanted to own him and took him from BAA and now that there is a mess they are running away from him,’’ revealed Dube. However he said that this was not the time to point fingers but all concerned parties must come together and help the 19-year old.