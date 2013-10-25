The plot thickens at Notwane

Apparent money troubles currently engulfing Notwane FC and its new owner Gift Mogapi are worsening with each passing day.

The situation has become dire, as creditors have gone as far as reporting the elusive and enigmatic businessman to the police over unpaid debts. As things stand, the police are not the only reason Mogapi will be having sleepless nights as Notwane players are allegedly on strike this week over unpaid salaries. So bad is the situation that impeccable BG Sport sources claimed players are now being accommodated by team supporters after being thrown out of team houses over unpaid bills.

“The players have not trained yesterday. They just came to the training ground and demanded to see Mogapi,” a reliable source within Notwane who preferred anonymity said this week. Mogapi, who was believed to be in South Africa where he has business interests, is yet to face the players and the Notwane followers, who are said to have called Mogapi to an urgent meeting this week. On Wednesday this week Mogoditshane Police station commander Nkwebi Chilisa confirmed that they are investigating two cases involving Mogapi. Chilisa explained that the first case that was reported on 21st October include African Experience hotel in Mogoditshane.

The second case involves Big Five lodge, which is also based in Mogoditshane. “They accommodated seven players from Notwane and later paid with a cheque signed by Mogapi that bounced,” Chilisa said. However, he could not disclose the amount of money owed to the lodge. Chilisa said they were still investigating the case and recording statements for a possible charge of issuing a cheque with insufficient funds. African Experience management confirmed the case while Big Five lodge officials refused to comment on the matter. Speaking to BG sport on Wednesday morning in South Africa, Mogapi said he would arrive in the country and be available for an interview later on the day.

However, the businessman could not be reached as his phone rang unanswered following an earlier agreement. Meanwhile, Notwane players and the technical team could be seen standing idle and chatting at the teams training grounds near the National stadium on Wednesday evening. There was also a small group of Notwane supporters at the training grounds who were discussing the current situation about the new owner.

While most supporters doubted Mogapi’s financial capacity to run the be-MOBILE premier league team, one man who referred to himself as the team’s number one supporter could not stop talking about how wealthy Mogapi is. “I do not know what he is up to but he must be planning something big for the team,” he said. Mogapi took over Notwane some four months ago and vowed that all the teams’ players would have signed contracts by the time the season began. He also promised to pay the players’ salaries on time. The businessman pulled a surprise before the 2013/14 premier league began by signing experienced South African players Benedict Vilakazi and Manqoba Ngwenya.