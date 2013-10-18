Supporters baying for Nare’s blood

FOOTBALL BMC FC club coach Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare is said to be living in fear following a High Court ruling that handed the ownership of BMC FC to Esfandier Ghodrati.

The ruling delivered by Justice Michael Leburu a week ago broke the will and hearts of BMC FC supporters faction led by the former club chairman Sonny Phiri. Fresh allegations this week are that some BMC supporters are baying for the blood of the club coach. Nare has always been aligned with the BMC social welfare club and the Ghodrati family when the rift between them and the supporters’ faction began.

At the centre of the allegations is the long time BMC FC supporter Phakamisa ‘Parks’ Buthiyi, who is also the former club spokesperson. Thus far Buthiyi is said to have appeared before Lobatse police to defend himself against allegations that he threatened to kill the flamboyant coach. Speaking to BG Sport this week Buthiyi said he was summoned to the police station and accused of inciting threats against the former Extension Gunners coach. Buthiyi, who left the police station without any charges, said he wanted an apology from Nare for the baseless allegations. The BMC FC spokesperson, Monty Roberts, said he was aware of the allegations but said he has notspoken to the coach.

“However, we are taking these allegations very seriously as Nare is our employee and we do not want to risk anything. We might provide a security company to protect him and his family,” said Roberts. Meanwhile the team’s new owner Ghodrati expressed concern over the allegations. The businessman argued that such cases had potential to scare investors away who want to invest in our local football. “I don’t want a situation where I feel threatened whenever I go out even with my family,” he said.

Superintendent Robert Mack of the Lobatse Police said they had no such case registered with them. Nare could not be reached on his mobile phone at press time.