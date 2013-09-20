Pugilists square up for Mooka in Lobatse

The Lobatse Sports Complex will be the place to be for boxing supporters, as the Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) will be hosting their 2013 Mooka Mageu semi finals on Saturday and Sunday.

The bouts that will also include women competitors are expected to pull large crowds in the town where local amateur boxing was born in the late 70s. Some of the interesting bouts on the day will see southpaw sensation Kabelo Bagwasi taking on the experience of Tirafalo Seoko in a 56 kg bout. Bagwasi of DTCB Boxing Club has quickly built a reputation as one of the most feared rising stars of local boxing.

He defeated Seoko at the last national championships held in Gaborone last year. Bagwasi will be going against an orthodox style boxer with a ferocious offence and vengeance in his mind. However Seoko, who boxes out of the BMC Club, has stamina issues after an inconvenient lay off.

Another interesting bout will be a 69 kg match featuring Lentswe Zwinila of Glen Valley who will be facing Keoagile Rantutu of SSKB. The more experienced Rantutu is currently part of the national team. He is expected to give the rather rusty Zwinila a torrid time. The women’s category will also be interesting as the likes of Pearl Morake, Keketso Dipogiso and the latest sensation Keamogetse Moesi of Francistown Club will join in the ring fight.

BoBA spokesperson Willoughby Kemoen said they would be looking at women boxers to choose a team that will represent Botswana in next year’s Africa Youth Games that will be held in Gaborone. The matches are expected to start at 12noon.