Zebras can do it!

Zebras’ veteran defender Tshepo Motlhabankwe is promising an all-out combat as the national soccer team takes on their South African counterparts in the final Group A World Cup qualifier in Durban this Saturday. But the man only known as ‘Talk Talk’ is concerned with the negativity that some Batswana have shown towards the team, saying under the circumstances in which they operate, all they need from the nation is relentless support.

The 32-year old Motlhabankwe was speaking ahead of the weekend game in Durban, saying the players in the Zebras camp all understand what it would mean to Batswana if they defeat Bafana Bafana on Saturday. “The whole nation will be excited if we beat them. As players we are confident of a win, I promise the whole nation nothing less than a victory against South Africa,” he promised, adding that Batswana should not read a lot from their 3-1 defeat against Uganda this past Saturday. “We never really had training before that game as not all of us were in camp. We only worked together as a team on Friday evening, hours before the match. Against South Africa it will be a different ball game as we would have been joined by players who usually form the core of our team,” he asserted.

Motlhabankwe was unequivocal in his opinion that for any national side to perform well, there is need for sustained camp to help players gel as a team. “Even lately, we needed a lot of time together in the camp since we have a lot of new faces. We are not in a professional set up and when on off season, we could do with some time in camp so that our coach can work with us in a lot of areas.”

Commenting on the few supporters – after the Uganda game on Saturday - who outside the stadium chanted a song that demanded the sacking of coach Stanley Tshosane and the return of Jelusic Veselin, Motlhabankwe dismissed the chants as those of people not in touch with reality. “The coach, like us, need more support to work in an environment that encourages good performance.

People should remember that this is the same coach who took our team to AFCON for the first time. Rather than change, everyone must support him,” pleaded Talk Talk.